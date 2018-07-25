Rural rubbish shake up as hazardous waste forces closures

Rockhampton Regional Council will look into extending its roadside rubbish and recycling collection after closing several rural waste collection points.

Rockhampton Regional Council will look into extending its roadside rubbish and recycling collection after closing several rural waste collection points. contributed

ASBESTOS, livestock carcasses, chemical containers, live ammunition and leaking drums of unidentified substances are among the hazardous material proving a serious risk to Rockhampton Regional Council staff and the public at rural rubbish collection points.

Keeping these collection points open also puts council at risk of breaching public health and environmental protection legislation.

By the end of August, residents in Rockhampton's rural areas will no longer be able to dump their waste for free after the council moved yesterday to begin the process of shutting down these nine sites.

Councillor Neil Fisher said it was not a decision made lightly.

"Under the legislation, we have no choice but to close those stations permanently,” he said.

"We've tried to find other ways, including setting up monitoring systems to try and catch people who were doing the wrong thing.

"It hasn't worked and, as a result, we will now begin the process of closing those stations, with all stations to be closed by the end of next month.”

Instead, residents will have to use one of the region's four waste transfer stations (at Alton Downs, Bouldercombe, Gracemere and Mount Morgan) to dispose of their recycling, green waste and general household waste.

For some residents it will mean travelling further to use the services.

There will also be charges for the dumping of general waste but green waste and most recycling remains free.

However councillors in the general meeting yesterday were told there was no other option considering the risks.

In a bid to lessen the impact, the council will investigate the viability of extending waste collection services.

A report presented to councillors revealed 530 homes in Pink Lily, Alton Downs and Ridgelands could potentially be added to the domestic waste collection services.

The council will now investigate the feasibility of expanding waste and recycling kerbside collection to Pink Lily, Alton Downs, Laurel Bank and Ridgelands.

Properties would be given bins maintained by the council, with a waste levy added to the rates charges.

Councillors also voted to commence designs for two new waste transfer stations.

These will be modelled off Bouldercombe and will be built at Bajool (adjacent to and northeast of the cemetery) and at a site to be located near the Westwood/Wycarbah area.

Community meetings will be held in Alton Downs, Bajool and Wycarbah next month to talk about the changes.