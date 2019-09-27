Rural school boys given the opportunity of a lifetime

Dominic Dorante can't wait to start his new traineeship at Taylored Automotive, Dysart.

TWO Isaac teens no longer have to stress about the future, after their hard work has opened up the opportunity of a lifetime.

Dominic Dorante is one of two young people in the region to win a trainee scholarship under Endeavour Foundation and Arrow Energy’s new scheme aimed at engaging local businesses to provide training opportunities to young people with a disability.

On the path to employment, the 17-year-old Dysart State High School student said he can’t wait to start his new traineeship at Taylored Automotive Services Pty Ltd, Dysart.

He will become a fully qualified Tyre Fitter with a Certificate II in Automotive Tyre Servicing Technology thanks to the training and experience he will receive at Taylored Automotive.

“I’m very grateful, I know that I’m a lucky one,” he said.

“This is a great opportunity that not everyone gets the chance to have.

“It will give me a kick-start in the industry, maybe lead to future employment and I look forward to working in the industry and workshop and being part of a team.”

He said he would love to follow in the footsteps of his father and other family members and work in the mining industry.

Darcy Hamelink started his traineeship at Moranbah Discount Tyre and Mechanical two weeks ago.

The 17-year-old Moranbah State High School student said he was excited about getting the chance to work in an industry that he would like to work at in the future as well as gain experience in tyre fitting and mechanics.

“I hope to gain valuable experience in a real work environment in an industry that I am interested in as a career,” he said.

“I also hope it will give me the opportunity to grow and learn.”

Before the traineeship, Darcy said he had never changed a car tyre, but was enjoying the opportunity to learn.

He said this opportunity was important to him and felt very grateful for the chance.

“I can gain knowledge and skills in tyre fitting and mechanics and apply competencies that I have gained to new situations,” he said.

“It will give me a chance to gain on the job experience and mentor with professionals in the field.

“I will get an opportunity to work in a team environment and work in the field that I am passionate about, so I feel really thankful.”

His long-term employment goal is to acquire a mechanical apprenticeship, and thanks to the traineeship he is one step closer to achieving that reality.

The scholarships, offered over a 12 month period and funded by Arrow Energy’s Brighter Futures community investment program, will combine training and employment, delivering a nationally recognised qualification for recipients.