Rural subdivision proposed for coastal block

The plans for the subdivision on Vaughans Rd, Inverness

A small-scale rural subdivision has been proposed for a Yeppoon suburb to include eight houses.

The development permit application was lodged with Livingstone Shire Council this month for 109 Vaughans Rd, Inverness.

The application is for one lot into eight lots and material change of use for seven dwelling houses.

The lot sizes vary from 4,290 sqm to 14,940 sqm with the subdivision to be split into two stages.

A new road is proposed within the estate and all lots will be access from the new internal road.

The lots will be connected to the underground supply for electricity and telecommunications and all future dwellings will need to have their own domestic septic system.

The application states the subdivision has been designed in a way which considers the existing natural features and hazards.

The application required a council fee of $13,218.

It will now be assessed by council.