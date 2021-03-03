Rural vigil for Tamil family given green light

A candlelight vigil has been organised by a Facebook group in Biloela to mark three years since the Tamil family was placed in detention on Christmas Island.

A candlelight vigil in the Central Highlands will go ahead for the Tamil family to mark what organisers are coining “three long years” in detention.

A post on the “#HomeToBilo Biloela Dawn to Dusk vigil” Facebook page detailed the vigil and the inspiration behind its organisation.

“Friday 5th March will mark three long years since Border Force snatched Priya, Nades and their two little Queensland-born girls from their Biloela home at dawn, bundling them into cars and locking them away in detention,” the statement read.

“Unless our politicians step in, this beautiful family will have spent 1,095 days in detention, away from the QLD town where they are loved and wanted.”

The vigil will commence at 5am on Friday, March 5, which coincides with the time the family was taken from their home, in Biloela’s Lions Park.

The post invited people from across Australia to join COVID-safe, candlelight vigils in their cities to, “stand with our beautiful, strong Biloela family”.

“This month, the Biloela family won a court battle when the full Federal Court upheld its decision that little Tharnicaa was denied “procedural fairness,” the statement read.

“But they are still trapped in detention on Christmas Island, 5000km from their Biloela home.

“The courts can’t bring our beautiful family home to Biloela – only politicians can do that. “Under Australian law, Immigration Minister Alex Hawke could bring Priya, Nades and their Australian-born little “cockatoos,” home to Biloela with the stroke of a pen.”

The post urged people to join the peaceful vigil gathering with candles and cockatoos to show support for the Biloela family and demonstrate to our politicians what the Australian spirit is really about.

Download a PDF of the #HomeToBilo cockatoo, a symbol of the vigil and support for the familyHERE.

