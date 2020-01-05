Rural volunteers give Vic fireys a well-deserved break

AUSTRALIA’s spirit of mateship has once again shone through – with another cohort of volunteer firefighters heading to Victoria on Monday to help the firefighting efforts.

A team of more than 50 Rural Fire Service (RFS) volunteers, made up of three strike teams, will deploy tomorrow to further assist in the NSW firefighting effort.

The teams are expected to give the current contingent a much-needed and well-deserved break for the day.

The strike teams will relieve the current RFS contingent which was deployed on 3 January.

The RFS volunteers will return home on 7 January.