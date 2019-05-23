Menu
Geoffrey Rush has been awarded a total of $2.9 million after his defamation case. Picture: Brook Mitchell/Getty Images
News

Rush awarded $2.9m defamation payout

by Jodie Stephens, AAP
23rd May 2019 5:10 PM

ACTOR Geoffrey Rush has been awarded a total of $2.9 million after winning his high-profile defamation case against a Sydney newspaper publisher.

Justice Michael Wigney in April found The Daily Telegraph's publisher, Nationwide News, and journalist Jonathon Moran were reckless regarding the truth when they reported Rush had been accused of inappropriate behaviour during a Sydney theatre production of King Lear.

The judge found a poster and two articles contained several defamatory meanings - including that Rush was a pervert and a sexual predator - but the publisher hadn't proven they were true.

Justice Wigney at the time awarded the Oscar winner $850,000 in damages plus $42,302 interest for non-economic loss but wanted to further consider special damages for lost earnings, costs and interest.

Following an agreement between the parties, the judge on Thursday awarded Rush a further $1.98 million for past and future economic loss.

Rush's barrister, Sue Chrysanthou, on Thursday said Rush had offered in early 2018 to settle in exchange for an apology and $50,000 plus costs but Nationwide News didn't respond.

