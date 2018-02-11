Shocking: Cops catch CQ motorist at amazing speed

Police released a photograph of Ford Falcon going 178km/h near Middlemount.

A 39 YEAR OLD man has copped a significant fine after being clocked at almost 80km/h over the speed limit on his way home from work near Middlemount last Friday.

Around 9am on February 9, a Road Policing Command officer detected his Ford Falcon reaching 178km/hour in a 100km/hour zone on Fitzroy Development Road at Jellinbah.

The driver was issued with a high range speeding infringement which includes a $1,077 fine, the loss of eight demerit points and a six-month suspension.

A Police spokesperson said "we hope our intervention will make this Falcon driver think twice before trying to fly home again.

"Excess speed is a contributing factor in approximately one in five fatal traffic crashes on Queensland roads."