Girl ‘gang raped’ in kid’s game

A MUM has warned parents to keep their children away from online gaming platform Roblox after witnessing her daughter being "gang raped" in one of the service's games.

Amber Petersen, from North Carolina, USA, says she was left "traumatised and violated" after seeing what was going on in the game her seven-year-old daughter was playing on her iPad.

She said two male characters were on the screen and then a third female character came on and jumped on her daughter’s body. Picture: Amber Peterson/Facebook

On seeing "male private parts" on the screen, Petersen told local TV station WRAL she threw the book she was reading her daughter down and snatched the device away from her.

"My sweet and innocent daughter's avatar was being violently gang-raped on a playground by two males," Peterson wrote on Facebook.

"Thankfully, I was able to take screenshots of what I was witnessing so people will realise just how horrific this experience was," she said.

Amber was horrified to see what was happening on the screen. Picture: Amber Peterson/Facebook

"Parents/Caregivers … not only do I urge you to DELETE THIS APP, I hope you will take another look at all of your devices and their security settings," Peterson continued.

Roblox is a platform for creating small multiplayer games and other experiences, and rated as suitable for those 7 and up in Europe.

The developer said it was "outraged" to learn its rules had been "subverted" by a "bad actor".

They say they have identified how the "offending action" was created, and have both banned the user for life and put extra blocks in place to "reduce the possibility of this happening again."

