Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The reporter was sent crashing to the ground. Picture: Laura Rutledge/Twitter
The reporter was sent crashing to the ground. Picture: Laura Rutledge/Twitter
Offbeat

Reporter sent crashing to ground on live TV

by Ally Foster
23rd Nov 2018 6:34 AM

A reporter covering a football game in the US got a lot closer to the action than she thought she would after she was tacked to the ground by one of the players live on air.

ESPN reporter Laura Rutledge was standing on the sideline and speaking into the camera when two players came barrelling towards her.

University of Georgia player Prather Hudson was blocking an opponent when he crashed into Ms Rutledge and sent her tumbling to the ground.

Fortunately everyone was okay, with the reporter sending out a tweet to thank everyone for helping her up.

Mr Hudson apologised on Twitter but he didn't just leave it at that. He also decided it would be a perfect opportunity to ask Ms Rutledge out, writing online: "Hey @LauraMRutledge really sorry I knocked you down, but… I can pick you up at 7."

But the married journalist wasn't having any of it and simply replied with a laughing face emoji.

charge editors picks fall nrl reporter

Top Stories

    CBD cafe owner assaulted by alcoholic serial-attacker

    premium_icon CBD cafe owner assaulted by alcoholic serial-attacker

    Crime His 19-page criminal history echoes this last offending

    If we had a flood tomorrow could council protect 500 homes?

    premium_icon If we had a flood tomorrow could council protect 500 homes?

    Council News What will happen if we get a weather event before the levee is built

    What's the only thing better than being a good bloke?

    premium_icon What's the only thing better than being a good bloke?

    News Shane Jacobson on Holden cars, getting naked and Irish jokes

    What's on in CQ: 72 hours across the region

    What's on in CQ: 72 hours across the region

    News Check out what's happening this weekend

    Local Partners