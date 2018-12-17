RUSH HOUR: Veteran’s plea after sick act

The sign begged for the return of the flag. Picture: Meanwhile in Australia/Facebook

A war veteran has erected a heartbreaking sign out the front of his home after the bullet riddled Australian flag he took when serving in Vietnam was stolen.

The sign was spotted outside of a home in Hawthorne, Brisbane and a picture was shared to the Facebook group Meanwhile in Australia.

"Who ever stole my Australian flag please consider returning it. I have had it since South Vietnam 1965. Reward offered (it has 2 bullet holes in it)," the sign read.

Social media users were quick to share their disgust at the despicable act.

"How f***ing unAustralian … dog act," one person wrote.

"People have no respect anymore," another wrote.

One added: "It's just disgusting why would you steal a flag."

6:10am

Teen swept away by flooded creek

A teenager has died after being swept away by rapids while swimming in a creek north of Townsville.

The 18-year-old man had been swimming in Big Crystal Creek with friends about 4pm on Sunday when he was carried away by rapids in a flood-affected creek in Mutarnee, police say.

He was found submerged downstream about 30 minutes later, was pulled from the water and was given CPR until the paramedics arrived but could not be revived.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

-AAP

A teenage boy has drowned at Big Crystal Creek, north of Townsville after jumping into fast moving water. Picture: Alix Sweeney

5:45am

Clean up continues from Sydney storm

Residents are continuing to deal with the fallout from destructive thunderstorms that lashed the NSW coast on Saturday afternoon.

More than 55,000 properties in Sydney and the Central Coast were left without power after torrential rain, damaging winds and hailstones pummelled the areas, bringing down trees and powerlines.

The SES said they had received close to 7000 calls for help, mainly for fallen trees and roof damage More than 20,000 homes supplied by Endeavour Energy and Ausgrid were without power on Sunday night, The Daily Telegraph reports.

Network operators Endeavour Energy and Ausgrid were working to repair electrical hazards before supply could be restored, with some homes expected to be without power into Monday.