RUSH HOUR: ‘Entitled’ L plater’s rude act

Live: Rush Hour

8:40am

Trump explains meeting 'storm out'

Donald Trump has denied the Democrats' account of a fiery meeting about the US-Mexico border yesterday.

The President slammed his hand on a table and stormed out of a White House meeting aimed at resolving the ongoing partial government shutdown yesterday, calling it "a total waste of time", according to Senator Chuck Schumer's version of events.

"He couldn't get his way and he just walked out of the meeting," Mr Schumer said. "(Trump) slammed the table … He just walked out and said, 'We have nothing to discuss'."

It was also claimed that he was "constantly speaking over" House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the get-together.

But taking to Twitter this morning, Mr Trump hit back at "Cryin Chuck" and deemed the Senator a liar.

"Cryin Chuck told his favourite lie when he used his standard sound bite that I 'slammed the table & walked out of the room. He had a temper tantrum,'" the President tweeted. "Because I knew he would say that, and after Nancy said no to proper Border Security, I politely said bye-bye and left, no slamming!"

He later elaborated on events, telling reporters in Texas: "I don't have temper tantrums.

-Gavin Fernando, read more.

8:10am

Nine face 290 charges over drug bust

A series of police raids across NSW's Central Coast targeting drug supplies have led to nine people being arrested.

Six properties were searched simultaneously at 7.30am on Thursday, with seven men and two women ages between 21 and 64 taken into custody.

Officers seized drugs, mobile phones and more than $50,000 in cash.

The nine people racked up 290 offences between them, with the majority relating to drug supply charges.

One of the women has already appeared in Wyong Local Court while the other eight are due to appear in the same court today.

7:45am

Embassy package accused faces Vic court

A Victorian man has faced court accused of sending 38 suspicious packages to embassies and consulates across Melbourne, Canberra and Sydney, forcing closures and evacuations.

Savas Avan, 49, faced Melbourne Magistrates Court on Thursday charged with sending dangerous articles to be carried by post.

He was arrested at his Shepparton home.

"What's the article?" magistrate Costas Kilias asked.

"Asbestos," commonwealth prosecutor Matthew Simpson replied. Court documents outline a single charge alleging Avan allowed the 38 packages to be carried by Australia Post on Monday, that each contained "a quantity of asbestos" and that he was "reckless as to the danger of serious harm". Avan appeared in court wearing red shorts and a black T-shirt embellished with pictures from the children's film, Minions, and the words "more than meets the eye".

His lawyer Sonia Sawant said it was Avan's first time in custody and there were no custody management issues.

Prosecutors are seeking a jailhouse order from Mr Kilias that would allow them to further question Avan while he is being held in the court cells. Avan did not apply for bail and is due to return to court for a committal mention on March 4.

-AAP

A court artist sketch of Savas Avan who faced Melbourne Magistrates Court on Thursday. Picture: Paul Tyquin/AAP

7:20am

L plater's 'entitled' act causes outrage

A learner driver has copped massive criticism online after they parked the luxury car they were driving in the most infuriating way possible.

The Audi with L plates attached was spotted at a New South Wales shopping complex by a disgruntled customer.

The car was parked over a disabled spot as well as a no parking zone, with a Reddit user posting the photo of the disgraceful park online.

People were quick to share their outrage at the park, with many suggesting the supervisor was to blame.

"You have to remember that learner drivers are always under supervision so things like this are actually the supervisors fault," one person wrote.

"Luxury car: check. Sense of entitlement: check," another said.

Another commented: "Blame the supervising driver not the learner."

This may be the worst park of all time.

6:55am

Stabbing attack in Victoria

A man was stabbed in his Melbourne apartment after he returned home in the early hours this morning to find an intruder in his home.

A couple entered their St Kilda apartment at about 4am and were confronted by a man with a knife.

The intruder stabbed the male resident in the arm before fleeing the home.

There is a heavy police presence in Wellington Street as it is believed the attacker may still be inside the apartment complex.

The victim was taken to hospital.

6:35am

Upset over 'unique' name mistake

For parents-to-be, picking a name for their newborn is serious business, but some people take the task far more seriously than others.

A woman recently shared an awkward encounter she had with her pregnant friend, who revealed the "unique" name she's chosen for her daughter.

"My friend is expecting her first baby later this year. As I'm massively interested in baby names I asked her if she had anything in mind. She said she wanted something unique and is planning on using Aurora," the friend wrote on Mumsnet.

However, the friend's reaction to the expectant mother's choice likely isn't what she was hoping for.

"I said that Aurora is a gorgeous name, but has risen hugely in popularity over the last few years and is now in the top hundred," the woman wrote.

The mum was apparently not happy with her friend's input, and refused to believe her choice was as common as the woman suggested.

"My friend seemed annoyed with this and told me that it is a very uncommon name with only a few born each year, so I just changed the subject," the woman wrote.

The woman then asked if she was being "unreasonable" for pointing out the name's popularity.

"Since she specifically said she'd chosen it because of its uniqueness, I don't think it was massively unreasonable of you to mention it," someone else commented.

Another said: "Your friend doesn't understand what 'unique' means."

"Yes you upset her when talking baby names you smile nod and make reassuring noises no actual opinions," one person wrote.

Was the woman right to point out her friend's mistake? Picture: Mumsnet

6:10am

Runaway rapist to be extradited to Vic

A convicted rapist who went on the run for six weeks is due to be extradited back to Victoria today after being caught in a remote camping spot in the NSW Snowy Mountains.

A NSW magistrate approved the extradition of Christopher Empey, 46, to Victoria on Thursday, after he was arrested at the Tin Mine Huts in Kosciuszko National Park a day earlier.

Empey is set to return to Victoria today where he will likely be charged with breaching his reporting conditions and may face court.

He was under strict supervision conditions after serving time in prison for a violent rape in 2002.

He was released on parole in 2015 and was set to be placed on the Victorian sex offender register for 15 years when he disappeared.

Police later found his tracking bracelet smashed on the side of a road, sparking a six-week long manhunt.

A convicted rapist who led police on a six-week manhunt is set to be extradited to Victoria.

5:45am

Fifth case of measles hits NSW

A man has been diagnosed with measles in Sydney, making it the fifth case that has been reported since Christmas.

The unvaccinated man, aged in his 20s, visited a number of areas around Sydney after developing measles this week.

He became infected nine days after his first exposure to the disease, which was carried by a child visiting from Thailand.

Between January 4 and 9 some of the popular places he visited included Darling Harbour bar Bungalow 8, Albion Place Hotel, Anytime Fitness Newtown and Marrickville Metro Shopping Centre.

People who visited those areas between those times are being warned to stay vigilant for signs of the infection until January 26 as measles can take up to 18 days after exposure to show symptoms.

"If you develop symptoms, please call ahead to your GP so that you do not wait in the waiting room with other patients," NSW Health Communicable Diseases director Vicky Sheppeard said in a statement.

Dr Sheppeard reminded the community the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine is free for those aged one to 52 "If you are unsure whether you have had two doses, it is quite safe to have another dose," she said.