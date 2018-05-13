Russell's bring home USA win

Alex and Dominic Russell (front centre) with the Come Correct crew. in Rockhampton.

PROVING the Rockhampton Eisteddfod can be a pathway to Hollywood, Alex and Dominic Russell are now making waves in the film and TV industry.

Filming and premiering their short film "Come Correct” in Rockhampton last year, the pair is ecstatic at the recent win they picked up.

The film won a Platinum Remi Award and screened at Worldfest: The Houston International Film and Video festival.

"Over 1700 shorts were entered and only 117 were chosen to screen,” Dominic said.

"World Fest is the oldest independent running festival in the world and has seen the likes of the Coen Brothers, Spielberg and Ang Lee screen their films there.

"As a director and producer, you prepare yourself for your film to not receive the accolades you think it deserves because it's important to be happy with what you've created in an artistic sense.

"But, to have other people respond to it so enthusiastically this early in its run is appreciated and we are just over the moon.”

Still early on in its career, Come Correct was filmed at Melba's Lounge in the Giddy Goat and is about a loveable bogan who challenges a pompous bartender to a cocktail duel after he is unfairly evicted.

"There's still nearly 40 festivals we're waiting to hear back from so hopefully this is the start of more great things to come,” he said.

With 17 years of eisteddfod experience between them, Alex completed a Bachelor of Fine Arts (Acting) at The National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) and Dominic completed the esteemed Bachelor of Fine Arts (Acting) program at the Queensland University of Technology.

Now Los Angeles-based, Alex stars alongside Shemar Moore in the American cop drama S.W.A.T.

Sydney-based Dominic is working on his next short film and feature projects.