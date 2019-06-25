Menu
Russia's bellicose habits now have more room to move
Politics

Russia regains Council of Europe voting

by Amelie Richter
25th Jun 2019 10:47 AM

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has passed a motion to re-establish Russia's right to vote after it was stripped five years ago over its annexation of Crimea.

The assembly approved the motion early Tuesday with 118 votes in favour and 62 against, with 10 abstentions.

The decision marked the first time that a sanction against Russia for the annexation of Crimea has been reversed.

Outgoing Council of Europe Secretary General Thorbjorn Jagland told the plenary session in Strasbourg that the body should keep its innovative character. PACE was a forum for dialogue and confrontation, he added. A successor is to be elected on Wednesday.

Together with the European Court of Human Rights, the Council of Europe is responsible for the observance of human rights in the 47 member states.

The Council of Europe does not belong to the European Union, nor is the ECHR an EU court.

council of europe russia

