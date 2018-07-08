Russia ruined in dramatic Cup shootout

RUSSIA's fairytale is over, suffering the ultimate heartbreak as it went down in a penalty shootout against Croatia.

The two sides couldn't be split after 120 minutes as the match ended in a 2-2 draw and it was Croatia who held its nerve best.

Russian Fyodor Smolov had his opening spot kick saved then Mario Fernandes - who scored a last-gasp equaliser deep into extra time to keep the host nation alive for that little bit longer - dragged his penalty wide.

Croatia's Mateo Kovacic gave the Russians a sniff when his effort was saved but four of his teammates made no mistake from the spot as Ivan Rakitic sealed the win when he buried the ball into the back of the net.

GOOOOOOAAAALLLLLL!!!!! AND WHAT A GOAL! 1-0 to Russia as Cheryshev scores with a perfect strike! #WorldCup #RUSCRO pic.twitter.com/b7IxwNJ653 — SBS - The World Game (@TheWorldGame) July 7, 2018

Russia showed tremendous fighting spirit to come back from the brink after originally taking the lead courtesy of a stunning Denis Cheryshev goal in the first half. After a dour opening 30 minutes where neither side had any genuine chances on target the Russian striker brought the match to life with a piece of individual brilliance.

He won the ball 10m into opposition territory and combined with Artem Dzyuba, who gave him the ball back after a neat one-two. Cheryshev took a touch then unleashed an unstoppable curling effort into the top corner to send Russia up 1-0.

"Oh, my word. That is quite something," the commentator said. "The boy is a star and Russia rises to him.

"Did that really happen?"

But the joy didn't last long. Less than five minutes later Ivan Perisic flicked the ball on to Mario Mandzukic, who found space on the left flank and crossed into the box. Andrej Kramaric was waiting and his header was on the money to square things up at 1-1.

Croatia go agonisingly close! How did this stay out? #RUSCRO #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/IyyCAKlL5V — SBS - The World Game (@TheWorldGame) July 7, 2018

Croatia came desperately close to taking the lead on the hour mark when, after a goalmouth scramble following an aerial ball from Kramaric, the ball fell at the feet of Ivan Perisic. With bodies everywhere he squeezed a shot out that looked destined to hit the net but instead it hit the inside of the back post, then rebounded agonisingly along the goal-line before going out for a corner.

Russia's best moment of the second half came after 71 minutes when Fernandes leapt up for a header only for his effort to sail over the crossbar.

Disaster struck for Croatia when goalkeeper Danijel Subasic went down with a hamstring injury with a few minutes remaining in regular time. Complicating the matter was the fact Croatia had already made all three of its allotted substitutions, so no new shot-stopper could come on to replace Subasic before full-time.

Fortunately Subasic was able to stay on the pitch and he resumed between the posts when the match went into extra time following the 1-1 scoreline after 90 minutes.

Domagoj Vida sunk Russian hearts when he put Croatia ahead with a powerful header from a corner to make it 2-1 in the first stanza of added time, forcing Russia to go on the offensive.

The hosts pushed forward as the home fans roared in support. Subasic was forced to make two impressive saves and it looked like Russia would be denied at every turn.

But with five minutes to play Fernandes got on the end of a free kick just outside the box to head home an equaliser and send the entire country into raptures.

Unfortunately, the comeback didn't have a happy ending as tears of jubilation were replaced by tears of joy following the penalty shootout.