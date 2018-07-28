Disgraced millionaire’s disturbing trophy photos

HIS Gold Coast hire car business allegedly cheated clients and he angered women's groups for bashing his wife.

Now animal activists have Vitali Roesch in their sights.

The former multi-millionaire posted photos of him standing with a gun behind dead wild animals such as lions, zebras and giraffes.

"No one is more pathetic than a small man trying to look big by using one finger to pull a trigger and kill a magnificent animal who was minding his or her own business," PETA spokesperson Emma Hurst said.

Gold Coast businessman Vitali Roesch has been accused of threatening his customers.

"Hunters need psychiatric help to deal with their inadequacies, their inability to empathise with living beings who experience pain and probably have more capacity to feel than they do, and their lack of dignity."

Mr Roesch did not response to Bulletin questions about the photos.

The Bulletin this week reported more than 70 people have come forward in the past month, alleging they had been ripped off by Mr Roesch's Australian 4WD Hire business in Surfers Paradise.

In a scathing attack in Parliament in mid-June, Member for Clayfield Tim Nicholls said the business hired out cars which would break down and then the customers' credit cards would be debited for repairs and their deposits taken by the company.

Gold Coast businessman Vitali Roesch posing with an endangered giraffe.

The business was directed by Mr Roesch until October 2015 when it was transferred into his wife's name. He is still listed as the fleet manager.

Mr Roesch told the Bulletin this week he had complied with the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission and Office of Fair Trading.

He said he had been advised by the company's "legal representatives not to communicate with any media outlet anymore".

"What needs to be told has been said too many times, there is nothing else to report," he wrote.

"We have replied to every request of OFT and ACCC to date and will continue to do so if anything else will come up."

Vitali Roesch and wife Maryna Kosukhina walk out of the Southport Court, Gold Coast.

The ACCC told the Bulletin it was investigating the company while OFT had investigated the company in 2017 and found it was operating lawfully.

In March 2016, Mr Roesch was convicted of assault occasioning bodily harm and was handed an 18-month jail sentence with immediate parole.

The assault was in February 2015 when he bashed his wife.

The Southport Magistrates Court was told the woman feared for her life and had to scale the balcony of their 37th-floor Oracle apartment to escape.

Eight months later, in October 2015, Mr Roesch applied for bankruptcy.

His Statement of Affairs revealed he owed a Swiss company $2.105 million, Australian Taxation Office $475,861, Tara Project Pty ltd $760,000 and Xerox $130,000.

At the time he told the Administrative Appeals Tribunal that when he arrived in Australia in 1998 he had $2 million.

He was declared bankrupt on February 11, 2016.

In 2013, his application for a concealable firearms licence was denied in a QCAT hearing.

In her decision notice, Michelle Howard wrote Mr Roesch was not a fit and proper person to hold a weapons licence.

This was because he had two previous charges of grievous bodily harm.