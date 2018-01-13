‘Russian roulette’: Inside Queensland’s cocaine crisis

Operation Ironside: The Aussies on the FBI's hit list

Queenslanders have tripled their cocaine use in four years and authorities have warned they are playing "Russian roulette", with the state recording the lowest purity levels in Australia.

Sunshine state residents splashed $230 million and ingested 920kg of cocaine in 12 months with the bulk of the drug consumed at our tourist hot spots, according to the Australian Criminal Investment Commission.

The shocking statistics come as the a groundbreaking series Powderkeg launches today, which delves deep into the lives, the crooks and the cash behind Australia's insatiable cocaine habit.

Shane Neilson from the ACIC said Queensland's appetite for the drug had grown since 2016-17 when just over 300kg of cocaine was consumed to 920kg in 2019-20.

Queensland’s median purity level for cocaine was 41 per cent.

He said median purity levels in Queensland were "tangibly beneath other states and territories" at 41 per cent, compared to South Australia where it was 79 per cent.

"So there are people out there that are buying cocaine which has almost no cocaine in it," Mr Neilson said.

"In some ways it's a Russian roulette."

Across Australia, cocaine use has quadrupled in the past 20 years and is the second most used drug after cannabis, according to the ACIC's 12th report of the National Wastewater Drug Monitoring Program.

Mr Neilsen said the bulk of Australia's cocaine was imported from Columbia and Mexico through a "variety of trans-shipment routes" and smaller amounts were being bought on the dark web and shipped via mail.

Detective Senior Sergeant Bradley Phelps, of the Drug and Serious Crime Group, said police were working to disrupt the flow of cocaine into Queensland. Picture: Matt Taylor

Detective Senior Sergeant Bradley Phelps, from the state's Crime and Intelligence Command, said the cocaine capitals of Queensland were the Gold Coast, Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast.

He said criminal syndicates were targeting Australia attracted by the high price consumers were willing to pay for cocaine, which they perceived to be "less addictive" than others.

"Queenslanders are getting more prosperous; cocaine is more readily available; suppliers want to target us because of the high price we're willing to pay for it," det snr sgt Phelps said.

"Ten years ago cocaine use was quite rare. Cocaine as a drug was traditionally used by quite an exclusive demographic, but over time its usage has become much more widespread.

"This is backed up by the increasing number of border seizures."

A man is busted at Gold Coast Airport on March 21 last year. Picture: Supplied

According to the 2010-11 ACIC Illicit Drug Data Report, Queensland saw 194 cocaine seizures, totalling just shy of 402kg, a sharp rise on the previous reporting period.

However, by 2018-19, the most recent reporting period, Queensland saw 761 seizures totalling 644kg.

The national median price for 1 gram of cocaine was $350 in 2018-19.

"None of these drugs are cheap, they're expensive, and that's why there's such a nexus between drugs and other crimes," det snr sgt Phelps said.

" … because to support your habit and addiction you generally need to commit crime to pay for that."

Queensland consistently reported the lowest median purity of cocaine, barely rising more than 30 per cent over the past decade.

The three main cutting agents were Benzocaine, Lidocaine and Levamisole - a substance used by farmers to rid their livestock of parasitic worms.

"The drug suppliers can obviously increase the commodity they have to sell by cutting it with a cutting agent," det snr sgt Phelps said.

"It obviously reduces the purity but it increases their profit margins and that is their primary motivation.

"But irrespective of the purity level, it's a dangerous drug and it will have significant effects on your health and wellbeing."

Dr Andrew Smirnov, a senior lecturer in Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drugs in the University of Queensland's School of Public Health, told the Courier Mail cocaine flies under the radar in the public imagination due to its being "seen as a smaller issue compared to methamphetamine".

"Meth is produced both locally and overseas, so the market is more robust," he said.

"There is a lot of publicity around the meth epidemic."

Despite the well-known deleterious health effects of prolonged meth use, Dr Smirnov warned cocaine was not without its implications for the body also.

"Unlike methamphetamine or ecstasy (MDMA), cocaine provides a short high of 15-30 minutes," he said.

"So there is a compulsion; once people come down after half an hour, they are already thinking about their next hit.

"This means they have the potential to go through vast quantities of cocaine.

"It can leave people anxious, irritable, paranoid and takes a toll on your heart; it can age you very quickly."

COCAINE CONSUMPTION BY STATE IN 2019-2020 (KILOGRAMS PER ANNUM)

ACT: 113.9

NSW: 2988.2

NT: 20.9

QLD: 918.5

VIC: 1216

SA: 243.8

TAS: 26.8

WA: 147

NATIONAL: 5675

