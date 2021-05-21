Rustic teahouse, gift shop to open at St Aubins

St Aubins Village is known as one of Rockhampton’s most historic and breathtaking buildings and for the last few years it has predominantly operated as a wedding venue.

Come next month, the venue will be open to locals and tourists alike as a teahouse and a gift shop are in the works.

Owner Janice Dawson bought the property in 2018 and with the help of her daughter Lauren Myors who takes care of the weddings, has been slowly getting it up and running.

The historic building was built in 1889 and is made of bricks from the brickworks which was formerly located on the site.

The brickworks provided the bricks for many of the buildings in Quay and East Street and the Mater Hospital.

It was the last brickworks in the city in 1930.

“I have been trying to get it back to what it was when Bleines had it as their family home,” Janice said.

“I just want people to come out and enjoy it, that has been the whole aim.”

The venue hasn’t been fully open to the public in 14 years, other than open days.

The Bleines owned it from 1970 to 2007 and during this time there was a historic village, herb garden, teddy bear and children’s clothing shop.

It was closed to the public from then as it sold to the Gillhams in 2007 and the couple was doing renovations, however Noleen passed away before it was reopened.

The main house will also be open to the public, which it hasn’t been for many years, as the Bleines had it as their family home.

“It’s such a beautiful venue, the venue itself is what people come to look at,” Janice said.

“It’s just a step back in time, part of Rockhampton’s history which needs to be nurtured.

“There are still so many people that come from Rockhampton for weddings that don’t even know it is here … or others used to come here with their children.

“Almost everyone who comes through the gates always says it takes away your worries, it’s like walking into another world, you are in Rockhampton but you’re not, you don’t feel like you are, you feel like you are in another place.”

Sherry Zimpel is the new chef for the teahouse and in a twist of fate, she worked at St Aubins in 2000 for a couple of years and renovated the stables into the teahouse.

After her first stint at St Aubins, she worked at The Haven where she cooked for weddings, functions and events, catering to everything from the belly dancers conferences to bishops retreats.

She then had her own cafe, Tango Room Cafe and Bar in Emu Park, and sold that and has had the past 18 months off.

When she saw the advertisement for the chef position at St Aubins, everything fell into place.

“I think it is just a beautiful opportunity, I am just so pleased,” she said.

“I like to do something quite inspiring.”

The teahouse will be a full service cafe open from 8am to 2.30pm.

“My training is in Europe so it will be a fairly rustic type of European, French, Italian cafe, with a few traditional Australian things on the menu like cauliflower fritters, ploughman's platters and things like that,” Sherry said.

“There will always be a special because I get bored with cooking the same thing.”

The new gift shop will stock local handmade stockists and run in conjunction with the teahouse.

“We will just keep adding things as we can,” Janice said.

“It has taken us four years to get to this stage because we have our main business which is the livestock agency.”

The St Aubins Teahouse and Gift Shop will officially open on Wednesday, June 23.

The teahouse will be open from 8am to 2.30pm and the gift shop 9am to 4pm, Monday to Friday.

The venue will also be open for special occasion bookings on Sundays.

There is also plans for Friday night drinks and tapas, pending a liquor license.

Follow their facebook page, St Aubins Village.