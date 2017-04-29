Rustlers to face Gladstone in local blockbuster

RUGBY LEAGUE: Rockhampton Rustlers hopes of a successful 47th Battalion campaign appear all but dashed as the hosts went down to a red-hot Toowoomba this morning.

Toowoomba, out enthused, out matched and simply had too much flair for the Rustlers, who were made to look like men against boys.

LIVE STREAM: Watch the remaining fixtures live from Barmaryee Sports Complex thanks to QRL Media.

With a strong first half wind in their favour, the lightening quick outside backs of Toowoomba made breaks seemingly at will, their savvy footwork and sharpness left the Rustlers clutching at straws.

Rockhampton, who had only trained together twice, were made to look exactly that, as they were repeatedly exposed.

While they are a team with classy players, they looked a shadow of themselves at the Barmaryee Sports Complex as the southerners put them away 28-0 in the first half.

Rustlers restored some credibility in the second stanza, notching their first points through prop Nathan Young but it was too little too late as Toowoomba ran away with it 36-6.

Brothers player Liam Law in the Rugby League game between Brothers and Fitzroy Gracemere at Browne Park on Saturday night. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK150516cleague6

Biloela Panthers winger Byron Hassall worked tirelessly for his side, preventing a number of tries. Yeppoon prop Dylan Webber likewise, with hit-ups and tackles full of vigour.

Webber's start to the season for the Seagulls has seen him go from strength to strength, a Capras call-up can't be far away.

The Rustlers lost was soured even further with injury that will have massive ramifications to local league. Captain Daniel Tanner reluctantly stumbled off field clutching his forearm.

Reports on the sideline said Tanner heard a 'snap' - the Norths Chargers premiership-winning skipper went straight to hospital.

Rivals Rockhampton Brothers' fullback Mitch Power's first game ended early through a shoulder complaint as did his club team-mate Liam Law who limped off.

Rockhampton face local rivals Gladstone at 4pm with the winner advancing to the Plate Final tomorrow.

Gladstone were unfortunate not to win their opening clash with South West Country, losing 16-12.

Central Highlands went down to Bundaberg 20-4 in an earlier game.