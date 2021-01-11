Menu
Cr Cherie Rutherford.
Rutherford: Rocky needs adept mayor in ‘uncertain’ times

Timothy Cox
11th Jan 2021 1:00 PM
Mayoral candidate Cherie Rutherford says that now more than ever, Rockhampton requires experience.

Cr Rutherford said that she put her hand up for the mayoral job because she believed her 16 years’ of council experience would prove vital in handling the continued cost of COVID-19, the economic effect of China’s trade sanctions, and the price of border closures.

“Local government is a business like no other,” she said.

“It’s a huge machine that has a unique way of operating and learning how it works takes time. “Right now, we are in a very uncertain and competitive environment and the region cannot afford to wait for an inexperienced mayor to learn the ropes.”

Cr Rutherford said she had three objectives, all in service of the region’s growth.

Those objectives were affordability, liveability, and “investability”, meaning creating jobs, attracting investment, and encouraging development.

“Rates, fees and charges must be affordable, but they must also cover costs,” she said.

“As a region we must continue to invest in infrastructure, jobs, growth and economic stimulus initiatives or we risk falling behind.

“I commit to ensure a focus on the basics of council and, though efficiencies, innovation and partnerships, to grow our community, create jobs and develop a vibrant society.”

Under Cr Rutherford’s leadership, council spending would be focused on “job-intensive projects” to keep staff employed.

Cr Rutherford said her goal was to lead a community that had a shared vision for Rockhampton’s future.

“I will continue and strengthen our Local Buy Policy which, in 2019/20 financial year, ensured the council spent $113.3 million or 80 per cent of the goods and services budget spent locally,” she said.

“From encouraging sports and recreation tourism by supporting local organisations to host events locally, support of the Smarthub small business and innovations incubator, to delivering incentives for new investments and extension to existing business and industry – I have developed a range of actions and initiatives that will contribute to our future success.

“It is essential that the elected members from all three levels of government can collaborate and partner on shared priorities and the short- and long-term goals for the future.”

Cr Rutherford said she had contributed to Mount Morgan’s main street redevelopment, Cedric Archer Park in Gracemere, the Kershaw Gardens renewal, and upgrades at Rockhampton Zoo.

“Now is the time to capitalise on the wonderful lifestyle our region boasts by promoting the many amazing built and natural attractions and facilities we have on offer,” she said.

