VAN SHOT: Two New Zealand tourists received the fright of their life last night when two shot's were fired into their parked RV
RV shooter accused will fight charges

Kerri-Anne Mesner
15th Aug 2018 4:49 PM
A MAN accused of discharging a firearm with a bullet going through the window of a parked campervan early yesterday morning has indicated he will fight the charges.

James George Demarco, 20, was remanded in custody after his first appearance in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this morning.

Duty lawyer Samantha Legrady submitted a bail application and ordered briefs of evidence for the four charges Demarco faces in relation to Tuesday's incident.

She said Demarco had indicated he wanted to fight the charges.

Those charges are one of dangerous conduct using a weapon, one unauthorised possession of ammunition, one of driving while license suspended and one of failing to stop a motor vehicle.

Police will allege Demarco fired two shots - one that went through a window of a campervan parked overnight on Yaamba Rd - about 5am Tuesday morning.

A 65-year-old man and his 56-year-old female from New Zealand were inside the van at the time.

The charges were laid after police carried out a search of a North Rockhampton residence.

Demarco is also charged with another driving while licence suspended, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, possess drug utensils and two possess weapons.

His matters have been adjourned until tomorrow while police check the bail address.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

