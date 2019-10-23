Man dies after fall from zip line

A South Australian man has died and a woman is in hospital after falling about 16 metres from a zip line in Far North Queensland.

Paramedics raced to Jungle Surfing Canopy Tours - at Cape Tribulation, north of Cairns - at 2pm after the couple fell to the jungle floor.

The woman aged in her 40s was flown from the scene by Rescue 510 helicopter with suspected spinal and shoulder injuries in a serious but stable condition, while the man, aged 53, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were last night guarding the scene with Workplace Health and Safety investigators due to arrive today.

Far North police Insp Rhys Newton described it as "a tragedy" and said officers would work with WHS and the Coroner to help determine a cause.

He could not confirm whether the fall took place while the couple were on a zip line or stationary.

"This is a tragic incident and one that, once we know the full circumstances we hope we can help to ensure never happens again," he said. "We are providing support to the family and other witnesses involved."

It is understood there were witnesses to the fall and several provided first aid until emergency services arrived.

Among the police on the scene were the Cairns Forensic Crash Unit who will build a specialised map of the scene to be used in the investigation.

This is not the first time a serious incident has occurred at the attraction.

In 2004, an English tourist suffered severe head injuries after plunging 30 metres onto the rainforest floor.

An inquest was held, and in 2009 a tour guide, Steve Jay Clark was jailed two years and eight months for failing to properly secure her.

Jungle Adventures was founded in 1995 by Stephen Walsh, who died in a car crash in May 2010.

A Cape Tribulation resident said there were delays on the Daintree Ferry as motorists were forced to give way to emergency services.

"I saw ambulances and fire crews rush past. This won't be good for tourism," said the man, who did not want to be named.