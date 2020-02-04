Menu
A trial has started for accountant George Nowak who has pleaded not guilty to more than 20 fraud offences.
Crime

Accountant on trial over $1 million deception

by Tim Dornin
4th Feb 2020 2:08 PM

An Adelaide accountant and financial planner has gone on trial charged with fleecing investors out of about $1 million.

George John Nowak faced the District Court on Tuesday where it was alleged he used the money to prop up his business and pay personal expenses including his own house mortgage, credit card debts and travel expenses.

Opening the judge-alone trial, commonwealth prosecutor Heath Barclay QC said Nowak took the deposits paid by clients, that were meant to be held in trust as part of property investments, and used the money for his own benefit.

It's alleged his offending stretched over a 12-month period to December 2013.

"In essence, the defendant deceived people into thinking that their deposit money would be held in a trust account, safe and secure and available when needed," Mr Barclay told the court.

"In truth, on the prosecution case, the money wasn't safe and was used effectively as general revenue.

"The money, on the prosecution case, was applied to whatever the defendant wanted."

Nowak has pleaded not guilty to 22 counts of aggravated deception and one count of dishonestly dealing with documents.

The court also heard that the group of companies he was associated with had since gone into liquidation with debts of more than $15 million.

The trial was continuing before Judge Sophie David.

