Sacha’s year-long secret prank fast-tracked to Oz

SACHA Baron Cohen has given fans a tantalising first glimpse at what may be his most audacious project yet, premiering on Stan in only a few days' time.

Over the weekend it was reported that the comedian and satirist, who shot to fame playing characters like Ali G and Borat in TV shows featuring unsuspecting members of the public who had no idea he was actually in character, is in talks with Showtime about a return to the small screen.

It seems the show, titled Who Is America?, has been in production for a while: A newly-created Twitter account for Baron Cohen has today tweeted a first look at what he's been working on.

He’s world famous but Sacha Baron Cohen’s gone undercover once more.

"Imagine if Sacha Baron Cohen had been undercover secretly filming a new show for a year …" it begins.

Then, Baron Cohen's voice - in a thick, Borat-style accent - can be heard addressing former US Vice President Dick Cheney.

"Dick Cheney, is it possible to sign my waterboard kit?"

We see Cheney on screen, sitting in an armchair and happily signing the apparent torture device.

Dick Cheney, happy to sign your waterboarding kit.

"That's a first - first time I've ever signed a waterboard," Cheney says, apparently unaware he's being pranked by Baron Cohen.

Cheney is well-known for his support of torture techniques applied by the US as the country battled the war on terror in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks.

Sacha Baron Cohen as Erran in WHO IS AMERICA? Picture: Gavin Bon/SHOWTIME

Showtime has described Cohen's character in Who Is America? as "shameless," "unhinged," and "cold-blooded," and that the program is "perhaps the most dangerous show in the history of television."

Baron Cohen's very first tweet, posted on July 5, goaded none other than the President of the United States, who has previously publicly slammed the comedian:

A message from your President @realDonaldTrump on Independence Day pic.twitter.com/O2PwZqO0cs — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) July 4, 2018

Who Is America? will be fast-tracked to Stan in Australia, with the first episode available to view from July 15. Check out the Stan teaser below:

"Featuring 6 brand-new creations, Cohen employs his iconic brand of comedy by deception to lampoon a parade of highly memorable guests who are so highly recognisable we can't even tell you who they are," the Stan blurb reads.