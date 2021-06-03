Sacked Jackass star threatens director

The director of the new Jackass movie has been granted a temporary restraining order against Bam Margera.

Margera has been sending disturbing messages to director Jeff Tremaine, even threatening his children.

In one of the messages obtained by TMZ, Margera allegedly wrote to Tremaine: "Look at your children and grab your pocket book and write a check [sic], if you are greedy, and cheap, look at your children again. If you don't sign the paper, look at you children. Sign your stupid f***ing contract before your [sic] not safe anywhere."

Margera, who has struggled with addiction, is angry at Tremaine after he was booted from the upcoming Jackass 4 film which is set to be released in October.

Margera was allegedly let go because he didn't adhere to some of the conditions of his contract, one of which was for him to spend 90 days in rehab.

After being dropped from the film, Margera has been slamming Tremaine and Knoxville online.

"My family, Jackass, has betrayed me, abandoned me, rejected me," Margera said in a video posted last month. "Not all of them. I love all of them and they love me back, but it's specifically Jeff Tremaine and Johnny Knoxville."

Fellow Jackass star Steve-O commented on Margera's video, writing: "Bam - the two people you're saying wronged you [Knoxville and Tremaine] are the same two people who organised the intervention which saved my life. Everyone bent over backwards to get you in the movie, and all you had to do was not get loaded. You've continued to get loaded, it's that simple. We all love you every bit as much as we all say we do, but nobody who really loves you can enable or encourage you to stay sick."

Knoxville also commented about Margera, telling GQ on May 25: "We want Bam to be happy and healthy and get the help he needs. We tried to push that along. I think that's all I really want to say about it."

Jackass 4 will star Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Jason "Wee Man" Acuña, Preston Lacy, Ehren McGhehey and Dave England.

