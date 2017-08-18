Sacked Rocky Aurizon worker pleads case in Canberra crusade

ONE of the workers set to be made redundant when Aurizon closes its Rockhampton rolling-stock workshop has just returned home after an intense three days lobbying politicians in Parliament House, Canberra.

Shaun Jones joined eight Australian Manufacturing Workers Union (AMWU) delegates drawn from around Australia to meet with over 50 politicians to plead their case regarding the shut down of the Aurizon workshop and to push for a united rail policy.

Working as a fitter and turner for the past eight years in the Rockhampton workshop, Mr Jones, 25, was one of the 181 workers told by Aurizon in early June they would be made redundant any time between now and late 2018.

Shaun Jones meets Greens Senator Lee Rhiannon. Contributed

"They told us we'd no longer be doing the maintenance here in Rocky due to Aurizon purchasing overseas made coal wagons, wheels etc, therefore this maintenance depot would be made redundant, ” Mr Jones said.

A born and bred local and father of one, Mr Jones was an unlikely hero having to step up to represent the interests of Rockhampton's Aurizon in Canberra.

He said it was important to champion the rail industry in Canberra, especially given that central Queensland, which had taken "a real hit from the privatisation of Queensland Rail”.

"I'm a delegate on the Rockhampton site, our site convener couldn't go because of family commitments, so I was sort of the next in line to step up to represent the blokes and ladies,” he said.

"I went down on Sunday and we spent Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday lobbying in Parliament House.

"I have a lot more respect for how much those politicians have to walk around that building.”

The AMWU delegation standing in front of Australian Parliament House. Contributed

Mr Jones estimated they walked roughly 10km every day they were there.

"We had meetings with ministers and senators from all over Australia, just throwing out issues we were seeing in the rail industry at them and ideas we had of unifying the Australian rail networks so there can be an Australian standard for rail,” Mr Jones said.

"Where as, at the moment, each state follows its own regulations and they're not meeting in the middle.

He said they were advocating for a more coordinated approach to local procurement for rail manufacturing and rail maintenance that would ideally be done by setting up a statutory authority to coordinate the decisions made by the states.

Shaun Jones meets NSW Labor Senator Doug Cameron. Contributed

"That would basically be owned in partnership with the state governments and the federal government, they'd both have equal share in it.”

He said there would also be a focus on building and maintaining passenger and haulage trains here in Australia.

He said they had received a very positive response and signatures from 53 of the 54 politicians they met with including opposition leader Bill Shorten, deputy opposition leader Tanya Plibersek, Anthony Albanese, government ministers Darren Chester, Arthur Sinodinos and also members of the Greens and various independents.

Mr Jones said local member Capricornia MP Michelle Landry wasn't one of the 54 politicians who agreed to meet the delegation.

"We haven't heard from Michelle Landry on the issue of the Rockhampton Workshops closing at all,” he said. "We didn't get a meeting with her, she was on the same flight as me down to Canberra but she didn't speak to us or the union while we were there.”

Ms Landry has responded why she didn't grant Mr Jones an audience while he was in Canberra.

"A letter was sent for a meeting on June 22 with promises that a union representative would be in touch to arrange a time, but my office did not receive any further contact,” she said.

"The letter refers to reforms to the public transport rail manufacturing sector and not specifically to workers within my electorate.

"I would have gladly spoken to Mr Jones on the plane if he had approached me, but I do concede that as I do not know him by face, I could not recognise him on a plane full of people or in the corridors of parliament.

"I would be more than happy to meet with Mr Jones to discuss the closure and discuss employment in the region.”

Shaun Jones meets Queensland Labor Senator Murray Watt. Contributed

Ms Landry said as much as she would like to, she can't undo the past.

"I truly feel for Mr Jones and only wish that better decisions had been made for him and his family in 2009, and that he wasn't being used as a political pawn by the unions and Labor,” Ms Landry said.

"Where were the unions in 2009 when the Labor government was selling off assets?

"The unions are quick to bang down the doors now, but why didn't they do the same in 2009 when Queensland Labor was planning to sell QR?”

More than ever, she said, it is so important that our regional economy grows and diversifies so that local workers can be protected from the bad decisions of the past.

"I will keep fighting to develop new projects that create employment opportunities for people like Mr Jones,” Ms Landry said.

Mr Jones has urged readers to get on Facebook to show their support for the Aurizon workers by liking and reading the page Our Trains. Our Jobs.