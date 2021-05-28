Sacred drink leads to healing dance at historic hall

No doubt there have been thousands upon thousands of cups of tea and coffee, “bickies” and cakes served at Yeppoon’s Queen St Hall over the years.

But on Sunday, May 29, the drink of choice will be sacred cacao, not to be confused for its more plebeian cousin, plain old cocoa.

Bridget Lightdancer is hosting a free dance event which uses the nutrient-rich, fair-trade drink from South America.

“It’s okay to drink it warm or cold but you don’t boil the cacao otherwise you lose the nutrients,” said Ms Lightdancer, who grew up in Central Queensland.

“It’s a thicker blend, more grainy and chunky.”

Ms Lightdancer said each cacao plant had its own personality or “diva”.

Sacred cacao ceremony

“It’s very feminine and gentle, a vibration which goes straight to the heart,” she said.

“It can be pleasurable as well; I use the cacao for tantra sessions as well.”

The ceremony will begin at 7pm with participants being “smudged” on entry to the hall where they will be seated in a circle around the altar.

Ms Lightdancer will guide the group with meditation and drumming before they are invited to dance.

“Dance helps movement of emotions through heart blood stimulation, just like cardio,” she said.

“But it’s a free expression allowing the body to move as it desires to release tension and dis-ease.”

Bridget Lightdancer sacred cacao ceremony

Ms Lightdancer grew up in a gymnastics family; her mother created the Yeppoon Gymnastics club and her dad built the gym.

Her passion for wellbeing has taken her around the world, from storytelling in China to massage on Great Keppel.

She’s next looking forward to hosting a workshop at High Valley Permaculture Farm on June 19, helping people connect to the land “and their divine nature”.