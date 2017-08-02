'Sacrificial sand' scraped from GKI dunes: Cr Belot claims

Erosion on Great Keppel Island threatened the Great Keppel Island Hideaway earlier this year. Erosion works are underway to protect the resort. Photo: GKI Hideaway/ABC Capricornia

"SACRIFICIAL sand" is being scraped from Fisherman's Beach sand dunes and relocated to Putney Beach, according to Livingstone Shire councillor Adam Belot.

Cr Belot's reference was to the $1 million anti-erosion project which includes a 72-bag revetment wall protecting the GKI Hideaway, started in October last year.

The environment portfolio holder told yesterday's council meeting he "may be ignorant of the high level of expertise" needed to understand the approach, but argued the works went against every coastal management practice instilled in him as a child.

In a Notice of Motion, Cr Belot called on council to meet with the Hideaway leaseholders and Department of Environment and Heritage Protection to discuss the approved Erosion Protection Works - Environmental Management Plan.

His main gripe was the plan appeared to nominate sand removal from areas within a "wide zone of wind built dunes colonised by herbaceous pioneer dune species" along Fisherman's Beach, as opposed to other sources of sand.

Cr Belot said he fully supported the Hideaway leaseholders in their operations, and understood erosion works were necessary to protect businesses and private homes, but claimed an area the size of a football field had already been unreasonably scraped.

"It doesn't sit well with me to nominate that dune as sacrificial," he said.

"It's doing its role, and by virtue I question the logic to sign up to that as sacrificial sand.

"There are other alternatives. Were those considered? Why was one decided over the other?"

Councillors unanimously backed Cr Belot's notice, which he hoped would allow the proponent to express "where they are up to, challenges and difficulties".

"I look forward to that conversation. We have to

do the very best we can

by the Great Keppel community and the environment that sits over there," he said.

Engineer and councillor Graham Scott said he designed the centre where the Hideaway bar was, and observed both Putney and Fisherman's beach had eroded naturally over the past 50 years he had visited Great Keppel.

Cr Scott said despite this, there was a fundamental question as to whether council "does nothing or intervenes", and he suggested it intervened.

Amber Hooker