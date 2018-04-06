Sad goodbye but bright future for Dadson's development dream

Rita and Chris Dadson pose for one final photo taken in front of their handcrafted and designed Balinese teak wall feature at their award winning club house.

Rita and Chris Dadson pose for one final photo taken in front of their handcrafted and designed Balinese teak wall feature at their award winning club house. Trish Bowman

THE tear in Chris Dadson's eye was a mix of emotions as he handed over the last of the keys after the sale of his and wife Rita's grand dream, Keppel Cove, more commonly known as Great Barrier Reef Resort.

Rita said it was both a sad day and one mixed with a sense of relief for the couple who had invested over $70 million into their 215ha development plan at Zilzie.

"This was a long term plan, it is heartbreaking to let it go but the timing is right for us,” Rita said of the master planned, mixed-use tourism and residential development located 45 minutes from Rockhampton and 25 minutes from Yeppoon.

"Chris has experienced some health concerns so we are now focusing on our family of four adult children and 16 grandchildren who are based in the Brisbane region where we now live.

"With Chris's health issues it was time for us to hand over the baton to someone else who can follow through on our dreams for the development.”

Rita and Chris Dadson on one of the greens at Reef Palms at their Zilzie resort in 2014. Chris Ison ROK300714cgolf2

Chris said the couple put a lot of money into the infrastructure on the development including roadworks, water and sewerage.

"The project cost us millions and it is tinged with sadness to let it go,” Chris said.

"We did well here for a long time but to development really needed to progress to the next stage which included a resort with accommodation an facilities which unfortunately we were unable to complete.

"The doors have been closed for two years now so it was time to move on.

The Reef Palms club house at Keppel Cove. Allan Reinikka ROK050418azilzie4

"I am certain the new owner Mr Ding (Ding Zuo Yong) will do wonderful things here.

"It will be fabulous to come back 10 years from now and see what has been achieved.”

Mr Ding, a respected entrepreneur and businessman from Jiangzu China, has formally token possession of Keppel Cove, his first major investment in the region.

"We will build high quality hotels, leisure facilities, resort and shopping facilities,” Mr Ding said during yesterday's handover at the resort's Reef Palms club house.

Mr Ding Zuo Yong (Managing President Yuexing Group). Allan Reinikka ROK050418azilzie2

"We have many innovative training initiatives in China so we look forward to integrating these with the training initiatives in Australia to offer long- term employment and training for the region.

"We will invest profits back into our investment to ensure its longevity.

"This will become my second home and I have already been telling people in China all about the benefits of the region.”

Chris said the future looked bright for the project and the region.

"All the plans already have approvals and are ready to go so it will be nice to see our dream come true even though we will not be the ones to see it through to fruition,” he said.

"Rita and I are now happy to put all our focus into spending time with family and focusing on our health.”