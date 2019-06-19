Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
POSITIVE INFLUENCE: Rockhampton Primary Schools Rugby League life member Ian
POSITIVE INFLUENCE: Rockhampton Primary Schools Rugby League life member Ian "Flakey” Flamank. File Photo ROK180619flamank1
News

SAD LOSS: Tributes for all-round good guy Ian Flamank

Pam McKay
by
19th Jun 2019 6:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

"INFECTIOUSLY positive."

That was how Rockhampton Primary Schools Rugby League president Paul Fogwell could best describe his good mate Ian "Flakey" Flamank, who passed away last Friday, aged 56.

Paul first met Ian when he arrived in Rockhampton in 2002 - and he made an immediate impression.

"Ian was the most upbeat, positive guy," Paul said.

"I can honestly say that I never, ever heard anyone say anything negative about Ian ... and that is a very rare thing.

"He was certainly a mentor in many ways. He was the type of bloke whose lead you wanted to follow because of the way he carried himself and the example he set.

"You could be having a pretty ordinary day but Ian had a way of making you feel good about yourself and of putting everything into perspective pretty quickly."

Ian started teaching at Mt Archer in 1983 and coached rugby league teams there from 1988 to 2004.

He was secretary of the RPSRL for 24 years, organising countless exchanges, fixtures and trials, and even a national championship.

He was awarded life membership for his tireless work.

Ian also coached Rockhampton rep teams and took teams to Vic Jensen carnivals.

Paul said one of his fondest memories about Ian stemmed from representative exchange days involving Rockhampton and Bundaberg at Browne Park.

"On those days, Ian used to love having Johnny Horton playing on the PA system. Most of us hadn't heard of Johnny Horton, mind you, but we learnt very quickly," Paul said.

"Johnny's song Sink the Bismarck has become a bit of a trademark of Ian's involvement with Rockhampton Primary Schools Rugby League.

"Hearing it blaring across Browne Park is something I will always remember and get a chuckle out of."

Paul said tributes started flowing when word of Ian's passing started circulating on Friday.

"It's amazing how many people knew him and had a story about him, whether it be as a coach, a teacher, a friend or a colleague," he said.

"He touched the lives of so many people in such a positive way.

"Rockhampton Primary Schools Rugby League is much richer because of Ian's wonderful contribution and he will be missed greatly."

A service to celebrate Ian's life will be held at East Chapel at the Rockhampton Crematorium at 4.30pm today.

More Stories

obituaries rockhampton cricket rockhampton rugby league
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Rehabilitation centre one step closer to construction

    premium_icon Rehabilitation centre one step closer to construction

    News Drug and alcohol affected residents could soon get help closer to home.

    Strelow: Sorry Livingstone, you had your shot at Adani jobs

    premium_icon Strelow: Sorry Livingstone, you had your shot at Adani jobs

    Council News Rocky Mayor says she regrets the division this will cause

    Our Voice star can't help it if he's cool, says Boy George

    premium_icon Our Voice star can't help it if he's cool, says Boy George

    News ZEEK Power scores wildcard spot in next round of The Voice.

    Sergeant assures our juvenile crime rate isn't that high

    premium_icon Sergeant assures our juvenile crime rate isn't that high

    News Lauga has taken the key points and ideas to ministers in Parliament

    • 19th Jun 2019 8:00 AM