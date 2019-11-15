Sad news from the Rockhampton Zoo

Rockhampton zoo’s chimpanzees, Samantha, gave birth overnight however the baby didn’t survive.

Rockhampton Regional Council has blocked off the chimpanzee enclosure this morning so that the troop care able to grieve.

RRC said no other details are available this morning, but Zoo Chair Councillor Cherie Rutherford released a statement and understood the community would be heartbroken to hear the news.

“Samantha’s baby was much anticipated by a community that has shown great affection for our chimpanzees and we understand you will all be as upset as we are by this news,” she said.