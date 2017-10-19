Saddle up for Bulls 'n' Barrels at Great Western

FULL GALLOP: Samantha Lowcock competing in the junior barrel race at the RGGS Bulls 'n' Barrels rodeo last year.

RODEO: The Great Western Hotel's rodeo arena will turn a shade of pink on Saturday night for the Rockhampton Girls Grammar School P&F's Bulls 'n' Barrels.

Competitors and spectators are encouraged to wear pink for the annual breast cancer fundraiser, which has been running for more than 15 years.

Event co-ordinator Noeleen Yates expects nominations to be up, with this year's rodeo being run in conjunction with Round 9 of the Top Guns series.

"It's always a really entertaining evening. We normally get between 900 and 1200 spectators and we're hoping to match that again this year,” she said.

"The school's students really get behind it because it is for such a great cause.

"They are all gearing up to compete again and it's wonderful to see them getting such enjoyment out of it.”

Year 1 student Charli Donaldson will line up in the peewee barrel race, while a handful of senior students will take on the steer ride.

Emily Lang will again be in action after she took out the inaugural Jenny Leyden Buckle last year for clocking the fastest time in the junior barrel race. Ms Leyden was a stalwart of the P&F who lost her brave battle with cancer earlier this year.

Another student to watch will be champion barrel racer Keeley Sibson, who will compete with the Australian high school rodeo team in New Zealand in January.

Yates said nearly $4000 was donated to the local branch of the Cancer Council from last year's event, which is the P&F's major fundraiser of the year.

Gates open at 5pm, with the action-packed program set to start at 6.30pm.

Admission is $20 for adults, $15 for high school students and seniors and $5 for primary school students.