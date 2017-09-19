Saddle up for two days of rodeo action at Woorabinda

There will be plenty of action at the Woorabinda rodeo grounds this weekend.

There will be plenty of action at the Woorabinda rodeo grounds this weekend. Debrah Novak

RODEO: The action promises to be fast and furious when the inaugural Woorabinda Indigenous Rodeo bucks into life this weekend.

The two-day event at the town's rodeo grounds will feature an indigenous community challenge on Saturday and an open rodeo on Sunday.

The free event starts with the grand parade at noon on Saturday, with rodeo action from 1pm, and continues from 10am on Sunday.

Woorabinda Indigenous Rodeo Association co-treasurer Tim Thomson said it was shaping up to be a fantastic weekend, with competitors coming from as far afield as Normanton and Kowanyama.

"We used to have big rodeos out here years ago and we're keen to revive that popular tradition,” he said.

"This is going to be an annual event, and is now on the Rodeo Services Association calendar.

"It's been a big challenge but with a good committee driving it and great support from the business community in Woorabinda and Rockhampton it's coming together well.”

Cash and trophies are on offer in events including the open bull ride, open saddle bronc, open bareback and the ladies barrel race.

A man synonymous with rodeo, Brian Duggan from Roundabout Rodeo Company, will provide the stock and is helping promote the event. Thomson said the organisers wanted to do something positive for the community and are hoping for a strong turnout.