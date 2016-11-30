Saddle up, the Ranch is back

SHE may spend her days training horses, but Lenore Herde is about to swap her saddle for a steakhouse after officially taking over ownership of the Ranch Bar and Grill.

Before her horse training days, Lenore was actually a cook for 28 years and she's decided it's time to head back to the hospitality scene.

"I actually used to cook for 28 years and I thought I would just take it back up again now I have no children at home," she said.

"I thought The Ranch was a good concept and I was sad to see it close down so I thought I may as well try and keep it going and hopefully everything works out better.

Lenore "fell into cooking" when she was living in Mt Isa starting off as a kitchen hand and when her husband was transferred to Rocky the pair moved and have lived locally ever since.

The local has big plans for the restaurant but still intends on keeping the name the same.

"Basically I want to make it a steakhouse again and be able to have a few drinks and party nights," Lenore said.

"We're going to keep the same name because I like all of that, I like the whole concept of the whole place."

"I think it's got it's place in the community, there's not many steakhouses so that's what I'm trying to bring here."

Lenore said they were aiming to open at 10.30am during the days to cater to people who eat lunch that little bit earlier but closing time wouldn't be until midnight.

"Midnight will be our closing time for drinks but meals will be served at different times on different days," she said.

"I thought we could make this place a little bit different, it will be mainly family run because there is a lot of us and we're going to try and work it.

"Well hopefully we're trying to open by December 12, we have everything in place, mainly the staff because we've got to train them and if you make a mistake you don't get a second chance, I believe."