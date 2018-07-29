Safe after a long cold night lost in CQ national park

A 60-year-old man was winched to safety after becoming lost in Expedition National Park overnight

A BUSHWALKER who had spent a cold night alone in Expedition National Park on Friday night has been found.

The 60-year-old man had become lost in the park after becoming disorientated.

Police spotted the man yesterday from an opposite valley but were unable to safely access him.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was tasked to recover the man.

They winched him to safety and he was assessed on board the flight by the critical care paramedic before being flown to Rolleston in a stable condition.

He was then taken by ambulance to Theodore Hospital for further assessment.