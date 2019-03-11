Safer roads to come of Deputy PM's visit to rocky

CAR CRASH hotspots are the latest area of infrastructure in Central Queensland to attract attention as the pre-election funding showdown intensifies.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack paid Capricornia MP Michelle Landry a visit and together they announced $675,000 of funding to fix black spots.

Three locations earmarked for the upgrades include trouble areas in Allenstown, Norman Gardens and Yeppoon.

Ms Landry said it was a matter of great importance and she was glad the electorate was to receive local funding from the $744.5million national initiative.

"This is very important for safety in the area,” she said.

"I'm pleased to know the LNP will invest $335,500 in improving the intersection of Davis and Williams St, $252,500 into improving shoulders on Bungundarra Rd near Yeppoon and $87,000 to fix up the Feez St round-a-bout on Moores Creek Rd.

"These have been trouble spots for quite some time and it is certainly very reassuring to know that there will soon be works at these sites to address the issues motorists encounter on a daily basis.”

The Deputy PM was in aggreance with the Capricornia MP on the importance of the funding.

"This is going to go a long way towards making sure that we continue to do all that we can to get people home sooner and safer,” Mr McCormack said.

"Representing a regional electorate myself, I know first hand how road crashes causing death and injury affect smaller communities.

"That's why we are investing in these black spots and making sure we fix them and prepare them for the future.”

Mr McCormack said the works would include extra lighting and signage and the implementation of new traffic lights or roundabouts where needed.

The Coalition hopes the National Road Safety Strategy program which runs in conjunction with the Black Spot Program, will reduce the numbers of driver death or serious injury by 30 percent by 2020.