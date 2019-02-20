Safest to stick to estuary fishing this week

OFFSHORE fishing with a cyclone is not a great choice with swell and massive tides expected this week, so keep it in the estuary.

The estuary will be a good spot after the big tides with barramundi and salmon down in the mouth of the Fitzroy and in Coorooman Creek and Corio Bay.

With the dirty water and fresh run in our water at the moment, it will be a good time to change up the colours of your lures to see what the fish are biting.

Sometimes the fish prefer a hardbody lure like when the water was clean and there were no prawns around, but now the fresh has come the bite will most likely move to a prawn-type lure with good colouration. The best place to find out what lure or bait is working is your local tackle shop.

Mud crabs have been on the move after the run of fresh in the Fitzroy and in the coming weeks and leading up to Easter we should see a good run of crabs on the bigger tides.

Some good crabs have been caught in Coorooman Creek and Corio Bay just this past week.

The Treehouse Tavern Family Fishing Club will have its next competition on March 2-3 with weigh-in at 2pm at the Treehouse Tavern in Cawarral.

Treehouse Tavern Family Fishing Club February competition winners Scott Lynch, Logan Wilkins and Mark Simpkins.

All interested members and current members welcome.

If you would like to get your photo in the Mirror Angler page, post your photo to CQ Fishing Brag Page on Facebook, also like the page, include the name of the angler and any info you would like to add about how you caught the fish.