Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Safety bureau informed of CQ crop duster crash

Crop duster
Crop duster Contributed
Shayla Bulloch
by

SUNDAY: THE Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) have been advised of a crop duster crash which happened near an Emerald property on Friday.

A Queensland Police Spokesperson said a 37-year-old male pilot was taken to Emerald Hospital with head and chest injuries after the crash.

Initial investigations suggest the crop duster nosedived into the ground on Munro Rd between 6am and 6.30am on Friday.

Police have now passed information from the scene to ATSB who will determine if further investigation is needed.

FRIDAY: ONE man has been injured in a major aircraft accident on a farm near Emerald this morning.

Queensland Police Service were notified at about 6.20am this morning of reports a crop-dusting plane had crashed on Munro Rd, Emerald.

The man is suffering from head injuries and is being taken to Emerald Hospital by Queensland Ambulance Service in a stable condition.

More to come.

Topics:  crop duster emerald farm qas qps

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
WATCH: Flash flooding inundates Rocky streets

WATCH: Flash flooding inundates Rocky streets

GALLERY: The aftermath of Rocky's huge downpour

NITE LIFE: See who hit the town this weekend

L-R Emily Turner and Sally Buchan at Flamingo's On Quay.

Were you snapped out and about in Rockhampton?

Breaking: Police called as traffic crash becomes 'violent'

EMERGENCY SERVICES: Generic Police file photo.

UPDATE: Patient left with QPS after not cooperating with ambos

GARDENING: Grevillea cultivars are worth pride of place

Neil Fisher at Mt ArcherPhoto Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

These qualities are hard to beat in gardens

Local Partners