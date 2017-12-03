Safety bureau informed of CQ crop duster crash

SUNDAY: THE Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) have been advised of a crop duster crash which happened near an Emerald property on Friday.

A Queensland Police Spokesperson said a 37-year-old male pilot was taken to Emerald Hospital with head and chest injuries after the crash.

Initial investigations suggest the crop duster nosedived into the ground on Munro Rd between 6am and 6.30am on Friday.

Police have now passed information from the scene to ATSB who will determine if further investigation is needed.

FRIDAY: ONE man has been injured in a major aircraft accident on a farm near Emerald this morning.

Queensland Police Service were notified at about 6.20am this morning of reports a crop-dusting plane had crashed on Munro Rd, Emerald.

The man is suffering from head injuries and is being taken to Emerald Hospital by Queensland Ambulance Service in a stable condition.

