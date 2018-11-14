Safety concerns prompt design review push at coast lookout

SUITABLE PATHWAY: Wreck Point Lookout at the northern end of Lammermoor Beach.

SUITABLE PATHWAY: Wreck Point Lookout at the northern end of Lammermoor Beach. Chris Ison

THE concept for a pathway between Wreck Point and Cooee Bay beach will be reviewed after last week's Livingstone Shire Council meeting.

Cr Adam Belot successfully moved a motion to review the design in order to also cater to people with disabilities.

"We need pathways suitably designed for the highest number of people," he said.

"The pathway to the second lookout lacks handrails and stairs. I don't think it ticks the box for equitable access."

Lisa Kilner took this great photo of Wreck Point on a clear day. Lisa Kilner

Cr Kelly said a safe path for residents with disabilities was needed.

"I ceased walking Wreck Point as it wasn't safe enough," she said.

Mayor Bill Ludwig said the only work done so far on the Wreck Point to Cooee Bay pathway was concept work with no formal designs.

Cr Ludwig said a submission would be made to the Federal Government to build the pathway.

Wreck Point Stage 2 - Official ribbon cutting

"When we get down to the final plan, it is difficult for full-access upgrades," he said.

"It can't be done everywhere, but we've looked at where we can put disability paths partway up the hill.

"Work to the lower deck will need particular attention as a second point of access ... it's always difficult on headlands with rocks."

The motion was passed unanimously.