SAFETY FEARS: Yeppoon Lagoon trees will be removed

Six trees will be removed from the Yeppoon Lagoon precinct on Friday due to safety concerns.

Livingstone Shire Council says the removal works will begin at 6am.

The species to be removed include four Coconut Palm trees and two Foxtail Palms.

Two are located at the southern end of the Yeppoon Lagoon precinct, one is on the centre island within the pool area, and three are located on the footpaths between the Yeppoon Lagoon and skate park.

“Council has taken every step to preserve the health of the trees,” the council said in a statement on Thursday afternoon.

“However, investigations and observations of the continuing declining health and structural integrity have resulted in the final decision to remove the trees to ensure safety and reduce the risk to the public.”

READ: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

The council said it would undertake succession planting to replace the trees in the near future and it was also exploring shading options in the areas where the trees would be removed.

The council asked residents to follow the directions of staff and lifeguards at the lagoon precinct while these works were undertaken.

MORE LIVINGSTONE COUNCIL STORIES:

Coast land owners face $23k bill for dumped asbestos

Driver permit system for Farnborough Beach being considered

NYE fireworks shows moved to later in 2021