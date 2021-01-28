Menu
Yeppoon Lagoon is a popular destination with tourists and visitors alike.
News

SAFETY FEARS: Yeppoon Lagoon trees will be removed

Darryn Nufer
28th Jan 2021 5:01 PM
Six trees will be removed from the Yeppoon Lagoon precinct on Friday due to safety concerns.

Livingstone Shire Council says the removal works will begin at 6am.

The species to be removed include four Coconut Palm trees and two Foxtail Palms.

Two are located at the southern end of the Yeppoon Lagoon precinct, one is on the centre island within the pool area, and three are located on the footpaths between the Yeppoon Lagoon and skate park.

“Council has taken every step to preserve the health of the trees,” the council said in a statement on Thursday afternoon.

“However, investigations and observations of the continuing declining health and structural integrity have resulted in the final decision to remove the trees to ensure safety and reduce the risk to the public.”

The council said it would undertake succession planting to replace the trees in the near future and it was also exploring shading options in the areas where the trees would be removed.

The council asked residents to follow the directions of staff and lifeguards at the lagoon precinct while these works were undertaken.

safety fears tree removal yeppoon lagoon
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

