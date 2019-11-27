Menu
747 plane at Rockhampton Airport.
Safety top priority for airport staff

vanessa jarrett
26th Nov 2019 11:57 AM
ROCKHAMPTON airport staff went through a rigorous week of safety training with quizzes and webinars last month.

Airport Safety Week ran from October 14 to 18 and aimed to “engage with employees and contractors working on an aerodrome”.

The campaign “aims to enhance and add to the safety conversation by encouraging all staff and contractors working on an aerodrome to consider their obligations to provide a safe environment for all airport users.

RRC airport staff and airport stakeholders participated in a range of activities during the week including webinars on topics such as “Planning for a Successful Airport Emergency Exercise” and “Safety Management Systems”, and daily airport safety quizzes.

A foreign object debris and terminal inspection walk was conducted to clean up the rubbish left on the tarmac.

Foreign object debris is estimated to cost the industry around $4 billion a year, with something as simple as a nut, coin or coffee cup through to larger items such as pavement fragments or an aircraft part able to cause substantial damage if ingested by an aircraft.

airport water and waste committeee rockhampton airport
