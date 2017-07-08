Saigon Saigon reveal new Rocky CBD restaurant plans

FROM Mexican to Indian, Rockhampton's East St serves up a huge variety of flavours - and there's a new spice about to be added to the pan.

Extremely popular eatery Saigon Saigon have revealed they are bringing their famed Vietnamese and Chinese dishes back to the Rockhampton CBD with a new restaurant opening at 121 East St next week.

Saigon Saigon owner Tai Lam and his team have taken over the former Feast on East space in the heart of the city and will fire up the ovens from Tuesday lunchtime.

After closing their Customs House restaurant late last year, Tai and his team spent about eight months running their Thai Basement business in Gladstone.

But when the opportunity to move back into the Rockhampton CBD popped up, Tai said he jumped on it.

"It has the essentials with the kitchen and I wanted to get back into the Saigon Saigon business so we made it happen," Tai said.

"To start something all over again takes a lot of effort and time but the response from the community has been overwhelming. People are saying they can't wait to come back and that has given us confidence to get back into it."

Tai and his team have overhauled both their new venue and their menu in preparation for reopening with some exciting new additions.

"For us to come in here and be unique and let people enjoy the atmosphere and the food, we needed to do a makeover so they can see the environment and menu is fresh," Tai said.

"With the food, we have kept all of our popular food but have introduced some really unique dishes. For example, we have a bigger range of the roast duck. This time around we are going to have a lot of stirfrys and things like duck curry. There is an exciting menu coming on top of what we had before.

"We are also going to do our own style of coffee; the traditional Vietnamese iced coffee. If anyone has ever been to Vietnam, they would love the very intense, strong, unique coffee. You can't find it here so we are going to bring it in."

Tai said Saigon Saigon would also take advantage of the footpath outside their new store with plans for outdoor dining to boost the atmosphere in East St.

"We have permission to put some tables and chairs outside on the footpath so that will add to the atmosphere in the street. I think it will make the street look busier and give it some more life," he said.

"You can see some real life in East St the moment. Other coffee shops in the street are doing extremely well with outdoor dining and I think overall it is encouraged a lot more.

"We have a lot of retail in East St which is good but I think in the next year or two we can expect to see some more eateries opening up. I think the more variety we have on East St, it will draw more people here. In the long term it is all about quality and that is the nature of any business."

While Saigon Saigon have been able to recruit their former chef back to the business, Tai said there were positions available for waitstaff.

"For us it is not rocket science, we want to give people a go. As long as you have a keen personality and are keen to learn, we can teach you. You don't need to have experience. In the past we have been willing to take the time to train people up and that has worked for us," he said.

Saigon Saigon will open from Tuesday to Sunday with lunch from 11.30am-2pm and dinner from 5pm-9pm.