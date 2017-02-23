Sailing adventure ends in Rockhampton Hospital

The Ovation of the Seas is the largest cruise ship ever to sail in Australian waters.

A PASSENGER on board the largest cruise ship ever to sail in Australian waters is tonight in hospital in Rockhampton.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was this afternoon tasked to the Ovation of the Seas, which was sailing 145kms north-east of Rockhampton en route to Darwin.

The 66-year-old passenger needed an immediate medical evacuation and was stabilised on board before being stretcher winched and flown to Rockhampton for further treatment.

A spokesman said the over-water winch was challenging due to the cruise liner's position relative to land and the prevailing winds in the winch location.

The Ovation of the Seas is the fourth largest cruise ship in the world and had 4000 passengers on board. The ship spent yesterday in Brisbane before heading north bound for Darwin and Singapore.