Sailor docked in Perth tests positive

A crew member from a chemical tanker docked in Perth has tested positive for coronavirus.

The man, aged in his 20s, was taken off the Allegra on Sunday because he was unwell with symptoms that were not Covid-related and was taken to Fiona Stanley Hospital.

Premier Mark McGowan told reporters on Tuesday the man returned a “weak positive” Covid test result via GeneXpert but then returned a negative confirmatory test.



He was sent back to the ship at the Kwinana Bulk Jetty, in Perth’s south, where he was isolated.

Further testing was conducted and he was found to be positive for the virus.

The man, who is reportedly a cook, was then taken off the ship again on Monday night and put in hotel quarantine where he will remain for two weeks.

It will be up to the federal government to decide if the Allegra remains in Kwinana in Perth’s south.

“Everyone wore the appropriate PPE,” Mr McGowan said.

“We’re advised the risk to Western Australia is very low, but the ship sailing obviously will reduce the pressure on our state.”

Mr McGowan said the remaining 21 crew on-board had not been tested but were not ill, and it was his strong view that the loaded chemical tanker should sail to Malaysia.

“We are expressing to the commonwealth government that we’d like the ship to sail as soon as possible,” he said.

“The crew are healthy, the ship is ready to go (and) it reduces the pressure on Western Australia if the ship sails immediately.”

But it will be up to the federal government to decide whether the ship should sail.

The Premier said he was “confident the system has worked”.

Western Australia now has four active cases in hotel quarantine.



