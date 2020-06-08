Menu
Sailor rescued from stricken catamaran in heavy seas

Aden Stokes
aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
8th Jun 2020 4:00 PM
A LONE sailor was rescued on Sunday after his vessel started taking on water and began to sink off Capricorn Coast.

At 9.18am, Coast Guard Yeppoon received an urgent call from a 13m sailing catamaran off Stockyard Point, about 20 nautical miles north of Rosslyn Bay Harbour.

Yeppoon Rescue One responded to assist the distressed vessel.

 

A sinking 13m sailing catamaran washed ashore on Nine Mile Beach on Sunday. Picture: Facebook
A sinking 13m sailing catamaran washed ashore on Nine Mile Beach on Sunday. Picture: Facebook

The rescue crew arrived at the scene at 10.45am, however the vessel was already three-parts submerged and unable to be refloated due to the rough sea conditions.

Yeppoon Rescue One took the master on board, wrapping him in warm blankets to combat exposure to the cold wind and sea. They returned to Rosslyn Bay Harbour, arriving at 1.55pm.

The vessel was not covered by Marine Assist but a donation was made towards the rescue.

Gladstone VTS put out a warning on VHF Channel 16 that an unmanned and partially submerged 13m vessel was found near Stockyard Point.

Reports were later made to police from members of the public that the vessel had been washed ashore on Nine Mile Beach near Stockyard Point.

