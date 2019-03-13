Sailors learn tidal flows at Bundaberg regatta
SAILORS from Keppel Bay Sailing Club headed down to Bundaberg over the weekend to attend their sailing club's regatta.
The competition attracts many competitive sailors from central and south-east Queensland.
The group consisted of 10 junior sailors and two senior sailors from Keppel Bay Sailing Club.
The 10 Junior sailors were supported by Keppel Bay Sailing Club's head coach Conrad Byrt throughout the weekend.
Byrt commended sailors for their persistence in tricky conditions battling the strong tidal currents at the venue which is located on the banks of the Burnett River.
The tactical challenges that a tidal race course brings is one of the very reasons Keppel Bay Sailing Club makes the trip to Bundaberg each
year.
It gives the Keppel Bay Sailing Club sailors a chance to build their skills in an environment which offers different challenges to the ones faced at their home Club in Yeppoon.
This regatta is one of three the junior racing team will be attending this year.
Sail Airlie is their next event at Whitsunday Sailing Club at Easter.
This venue will offer shifty wind patterns as the breeze predominantly comes off the mountainous mainland.
Bundaberg All Boats Regatta Results
Daryl Skinner - 3rd Overall Div 2, 1st on Arrows.
Andrew Finch - 3rd Arrow Division
Alex Toolen - 2nd Overall Div 3.
Quinlan Byrt and Callum Healy - 3rd Overall Div 3.
Caelan Byrt - 1st overall Junior Div
Robert Deards -2nd overall Junior Div
Mikuni Park - 3rd overall Junior Div
Jarred Newton - 4th overall Junior Div