Sailors learn tidal flows at Bundaberg regatta

SAILS DOWN: KBSC Junior Racing Team (from left) Connor Flint, Callum Healy, Quinlan Byrt, Caelan Byrt, Camille Galllais, Jarred Newton, Sarah Scantlebury, Mikuni Park, Alex Toolen, Robert Deards with cqw oach Conrad Byrt at Bundaberg. KBSC

SAILORS from Keppel Bay Sailing Club headed down to Bundaberg over the weekend to attend their sailing club's regatta.

The competition attracts many competitive sailors from central and south-east Queensland.

The group consisted of 10 junior sailors and two senior sailors from Keppel Bay Sailing Club.

The 10 Junior sailors were supported by Keppel Bay Sailing Club's head coach Conrad Byrt throughout the weekend.

Jarred Newton and Robert Deards sailing their optimists on the Burnett river. KBSC

Byrt commended sailors for their persistence in tricky conditions battling the strong tidal currents at the venue which is located on the banks of the Burnett River.

The tactical challenges that a tidal race course brings is one of the very reasons Keppel Bay Sailing Club makes the trip to Bundaberg each

year.

It gives the Keppel Bay Sailing Club sailors a chance to build their skills in an environment which offers different challenges to the ones faced at their home Club in Yeppoon.

Sarah Scantlebury sailing her Optimist on the Burnett River KBSC

This regatta is one of three the junior racing team will be attending this year.

Sail Airlie is their next event at Whitsunday Sailing Club at Easter.

This venue will offer shifty wind patterns as the breeze predominantly comes off the mountainous mainland.

Mikuni Park came third overall in the junior division. KBSC

Bundaberg All Boats Regatta Results

Daryl Skinner - 3rd Overall Div 2, 1st on Arrows.

Andrew Finch - 3rd Arrow Division

Alex Toolen - 2nd Overall Div 3.

Quinlan Byrt and Callum Healy - 3rd Overall Div 3.

Caelan Byrt - 1st overall Junior Div

Robert Deards -2nd overall Junior Div

Mikuni Park - 3rd overall Junior Div

Jarred Newton - 4th overall Junior Div