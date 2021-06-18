Ex-NRL player Tristan Sailor will head to trial to fight allegations he sexually assaulted a woman following a night of drinking last year.

Mr Sailor, 22, on Friday in Sydney’s Downing Centre District Court, entered not guilty pleas to two counts of aggravated sexual assault – inflicting actual bodily harm.

“Not guilty, your honour” he twice told Judge Dina Yehia.

Tristan Sailor at the Downing Centre Court on Friday, where he learned he will face trial next year. Picture: Jeremy Piper / NCA NewsWire

He was supported in court by his father, dual international Wendell Sailor, and mother Tara as he learned he will face trial early next year.

Mr Sailor is accused of sexually assaulting the then 24-year-old woman at a Wolli Creek home in Sydney’s south.

The court has previously heard he allegedly assaulted the woman on October 3 last year after they met while out at the Bondi Road Hotel in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

The matter will return to court in January before he faces a three-week trial in February, the court heard.

Judge Yehia set down the trial to begin on February 27.

Tristan Sailor leaves Wollongong Local Court after being arrested in October last year. Picture: Simon Bullard / NCA NewsWire

Sailor carved a fairytale story in 2019 when he followed in his father’s footsteps to make his NRL debut for St George Illawarra in round 23 of the NRL season.

But he struggled for game time, playing just five matches before being told he would be released at the end of the 2020 season.

He was arrested at the Wollongong home he shared with his parents on October 10 last year, resulting in the NRL standing him down under its “no fault” policy.

He was not offered a contract with another club.

Originally published as Sailor’s son pleads on sex assault charges