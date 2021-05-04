Sale of Champions delivers $3.6m at CQLX

The Beef Australia AAM and RLX Replacement Heifer Sale at CQLX on Tuesday

The Beef Australia AAM and RLX Replacement Heifer Sale at CQLX on Tuesday

Sales tipped more than $3.6 million at the Beef Australia’s Nutrien Livestock Commercial Cattle Competition on Monday.

More than 1600 head of Australia’s finest commercial cattle were judged at the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange at Gracemere on Sunday and then sold on Monday at the Sale of Champions.

The top price paid was $2,889 per head, with the sales delivering an impressive grand total of $3,644,338.

There was 898 head in the grain fed cattle, paying an average of 599kg per head with $4 per kilo and $2,395.50 average price per head.

The grass fed cattle, with 668 head, had an average 580kg per head, paying $3.88 per kilo and $2,252.50 per head on average.

Elders Livestock national manager, Peter Homann said they were a wonderful line up of cattle for the commercial sale and beef prices had never been better.

“The cattle market is very strong,” he said.

“The demand for Australian beef is also very strong during what has been some very tough times.”

In the Commercial Cattle Competition, cattle were judged across 12 classes – six grainfed and six grassfed.

Classes which suited export, ox, trade and restaurant cattle and varied according to weight range, dentition and market suitability.

The competition provided producers with a unique opportunity to benchmark their finest stock against national standards which is important to ensure the industry continues to produce the best and remains productive and profitable.

Beef Australia 2021 thanked chairman of Commercial Cattle, Mark Howard, and participating agents and judges for their time to deliver the industry showcase.