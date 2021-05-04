Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Beef Australia AAM and RLX Replacement Heifer Sale at CQLX on Tuesday
The Beef Australia AAM and RLX Replacement Heifer Sale at CQLX on Tuesday
News

Sale of Champions delivers $3.6m at CQLX

Vanessa Jarrett
4th May 2021 4:56 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Sales tipped more than $3.6 million at the Beef Australia’s Nutrien Livestock Commercial Cattle Competition on Monday.

More than 1600 head of Australia’s finest commercial cattle were judged at the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange at Gracemere on Sunday and then sold on Monday at the Sale of Champions.

The top price paid was $2,889 per head, with the sales delivering an impressive grand total of $3,644,338.

There was 898 head in the grain fed cattle, paying an average of 599kg per head with $4 per kilo and $2,395.50 average price per head.

The grass fed cattle, with 668 head, had an average 580kg per head, paying $3.88 per kilo and $2,252.50 per head on average.

Elders Livestock national manager, Peter Homann said they were a wonderful line up of cattle for the commercial sale and beef prices had never been better.

“The cattle market is very strong,” he said.

“The demand for Australian beef is also very strong during what has been some very tough times.”

In the Commercial Cattle Competition, cattle were judged across 12 classes – six grainfed and six grassfed.

Classes which suited export, ox, trade and restaurant cattle and varied according to weight range, dentition and market suitability.

The competition provided producers with a unique opportunity to benchmark their finest stock against national standards which is important to ensure the industry continues to produce the best and remains productive and profitable.

Beef Australia 2021 thanked chairman of Commercial Cattle, Mark Howard, and participating agents and judges for their time to deliver the industry showcase.

beef australia beef australia 2021 cqlx cqlx cattle sale cqlx gracemere
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New multi-million dollar Yeppoon Bunnings opens its doors

        Premium Content New multi-million dollar Yeppoon Bunnings opens its doors

        News The Capricorn Coast will have their first Bunnings snags since the pandemic this weekend, May 8.

        Cross regional festival shines a spotlight on CQ talent

        Premium Content Cross regional festival shines a spotlight on CQ talent

        Art & Theatre Throughout May and June, the creativity of Central Queensland communities will be...

        UPDATE: Crime scene established at 'suspicious' house fire

        Premium Content UPDATE: Crime scene established at 'suspicious' house fire

        Breaking The North Rockhampton home was found to be well involved.

        Rocky business sold to Bundaberg-based wholesaler

        Premium Content Rocky business sold to Bundaberg-based wholesaler

        Business The Stanley Street business served Rockhampton for several years by supplying fresh...