Sale shows coast is hot property for out-of-town buyers

Out of town buyers will be treated to some of the best views in town. Yeppoon Real Estate

THE sale last week of 12/18 Gus Moore St in Yeppoon represents a healthy high-end market, according to sales specialist Anna McPherson from Yeppoon Real Estate.

Ms McPherson and sales consultant Adam Cook closed the $900,000 deal on the beachside property on Thursday.

On the market for just two months, the two-storey Paul Allsop home was destined to fetch a high price.

Even the vacant block on which it now stands was sold for $425,000 in 2011.

As well as five spacious bedrooms, there is no shortage of outdoor play-spaces. Yeppoon Real Estate

The five-bedroom, two-bathroom house boasts generous open plan living spaces and panoramic views from both floors, with a galley-style kitchen to top it off.

Ms McPherson said the fast turnaround was becoming common among the high-end property sales on the coast.

She said the $900,000 price tag was too good to pass up for the buyers from out of town who were in search of some value for money.

With a hilltop location, the property offers ocean views from almost every room in the house. Yeppoon Real Estate

Other sales of the same nature have suggested more people are looking for a sea change on the Capricornia Coast, according to Ms McPherson.

"We're seeing a lot of people from places out east including Emerald, Biloela and Blackwater showing interest and buying on the coast,” she said.

Ms McPherson said that despite the healthy high-end market, tougher lending practices by the banks had seen some lower range properties struggling to sell.