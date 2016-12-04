SALES SPOTLIGHT: Five recent Frenchville house sales

200 Houlihan St

This three bedroom, two bathroom Frenchville house sold with $271,000 on December 1. The home features an open plan kitchen overlooking a backyard, with fully fitted timber venetian blinds and hardwood floors throughout.

145 Venables Street Frenchville. RP Data

145 Venables St

This 1970s home close to Frenchville State School and Dean St shopping centre sold on November 21 for $337,000. The two level home featured a new galley kitchen with generous storage and bench space.

322 Dean Street Frenchville. RP Data

READ MORE: Real estate agent Kas Woch says confidence is returning to Rockhampton's property market.

322 Dean St

This high set, three bedroom home is set on a large block with a rear deck and three-bay shed, plus attached car port. The fully enclosed lower level also includes a rumpus room, laundry, garage and storage area. It sold on November 16 for $275,000.

286 Mills Avenue. RP Data

286 Mills Ave

The three bedroom home with polished hardwood floors throughout features a front and rear patio and room for two cars, along with a fully fenced backyard. The recently renovated home sold for $309,000 on November 10.

385 French Avenue Frenchville RP Data

385 French Ave

This large family home includes four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a car port with space for two vehicles. A downstairs area includes a bedroom, second bathroom and rumpus room. The block backs onto council land. It sold on November 3 for $295,000.