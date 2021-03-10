Menu
Generic traffic light pictures.
Crime

Salesman adds red light offence to 10-page record

Kerri-Anne Mesner
10th Mar 2021 12:00 PM
A businessman who runs a car yard has been fined for running a red light in front of police.

Michael John White, 33, pleaded guilty on March 4 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of failing to stop at a red light.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kevin Ongheen said a police officer on a motorcycle was travelling in the same direction as White along Musgrave St on August 19, 2020, about 6.50pm when they observed a car that had been next to White stop at traffic lights when they changed to amber, while White drove through the intersection.

He said when the officer spoke with White, the defendant claimed he didn’t commit an offence.

Defence lawyer Grant Cagney said his client, a sole carer of a seven-year-old child, ran a car yard.

Magistrate Jason Schubert said White’s traffic record of 10-pages was “quite terrible”.

“You haven’t grown up,” he said.

Mr Schubert said White accumulated seven demerit points in 2020.

White was fined $450 for the red light incident and a traffic conviction was recorded.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

